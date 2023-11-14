Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-0, SMU 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Texas A&M Aggies at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at Moody Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Mustangs were able to grind out a solid win over the Cardinals, taking the game 78-67.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyreek Smith out in front who earned 13 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chuck Harris, who earned 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Aggies beat the Buckeyes 73-66 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M can attribute much of their success to Henry Coleman III, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrece Radford was another key contributor, earning 21 points.

The Mustangs have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 46 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

SMU suffered a grim 83-64 defeat to Texas A&M in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Will SMU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.