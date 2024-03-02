Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: UTSA 10-19, SMU 19-9

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

What to Know

After two games on the road, SMU is heading back home. They and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum.

The point spread may have favored SMU last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-68 to the Bulls. SMU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.4% worse than the opposition.

SMU's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyreek Smith, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for SMU was Zhuric Phelps' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, SMU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but UTSA and the Golden Hurricane didn't disappoint and broke past the 159 point over/under on Wednesday. The Roadrunners strolled past the Golden Hurricane with points to spare, taking the game 89-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UTSA.

Among those leading the charge was Christian Tucker, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 14 assists. He didn't help UTSA's cause all that much against the Mean Green on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

The Mustangs' defeat dropped their record down to 19-9. As for the Roadrunners, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.