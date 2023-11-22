Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Wisconsin 3-2, SMU 4-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the SMU Mustangs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 3 on the offensive boards, a fact Wisconsin proved on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 65-41 margin over the Cavaliers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wisconsin.

Among those leading the charge was Steven Crowl, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs earned a 70-58 victory over the Mountaineers on Monday. SMU was down 37-25 with 19:37 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy 12-point victory.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zhuric Phelps out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ricardo Wright was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Their wins bumped the Badgers to 3-2 and the Mustangs to 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 77.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.