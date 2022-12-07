Who's Playing

Arizona State @ SMU

Current Records: Arizona State 8-1; SMU 3-5

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the SMU Mustangs at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. The Sun Devils will be strutting in after a win while SMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Things were close when ASU and the Stanford Cardinal clashed on Sunday, but ASU ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64. ASU can attribute much of their success to guard Desmond Cambridge Jr., who had 19 points along with five steals and five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: SMU was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 69-68 to the Jackson State Tigers. The losing side was boosted by guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 23 points in addition to five boards.

The Sun Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

ASU is now 8-1 while the Mustangs sit at 3-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.60%, which places them fifth in college basketball. Less enviably, SMU has only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against SMU.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.