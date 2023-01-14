Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ SMU
Current Records: Cincinnati 12-6; SMU 6-11
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bearcats and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cincinnati winning the first 77-60 at home and SMU taking the second 76-71.
Cincinnati entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup against the East Carolina Pirates by a conclusive 83-55 score. Cincinnati's guard Landers Nolley II was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, SMU came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday, falling 97-88. SMU's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Stefan Todorovic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten boards.
Cincinnati's win lifted them to 12-6 while SMU's defeat dropped them down to 6-11. We'll see if Cincinnati can repeat their recent success or if the Mustangs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won 12 out of their last 16 games against SMU.
