Who's Playing

Evansville @ SMU

Current Records: Evansville 1-2; SMU 1-2

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will play host again and welcome the Evansville Aces to Moody Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for SMU as they lost 84-63 to the New Mexico Lobos on Tuesday. Guard Zhuric Phelps (16 points) was the top scorer for the Mustangs.

Meanwhile, Evansville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 67-61 to the SE Missouri State Redhawks.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SMU has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 31st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Evansvilles have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 37.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.