Who's Playing

Houston @ SMU

Current Records: Houston 23-2; SMU 9-17

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the SMU Mustangs and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while SMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mustangs were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 91-89 to the Wichita State Shockers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for SMU, who fell 71-69 when the teams previously met last month. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 26 points and five assists along with seven steals.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Houston was a heavy favorite Wednesday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 80-42 at home. It was another big night for Houston's guard Marcus Sasser, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

The Mustangs were pulverized by the Cougars 87-53 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe SMU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 15 games against SMU.