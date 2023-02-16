Who's Playing
Houston @ SMU
Current Records: Houston 23-2; SMU 9-17
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the SMU Mustangs and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while SMU will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Mustangs were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 91-89 to the Wichita State Shockers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for SMU, who fell 71-69 when the teams previously met last month. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 26 points and five assists along with seven steals.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Houston was a heavy favorite Wednesday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 80-42 at home. It was another big night for Houston's guard Marcus Sasser, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.
The Mustangs were pulverized by the Cougars 87-53 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe SMU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 15 games against SMU.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Houston 87 vs. SMU 53
- Feb 27, 2022 - Houston 75 vs. SMU 61
- Feb 09, 2022 - SMU 85 vs. Houston 83
- Jan 31, 2021 - Houston 70 vs. SMU 48
- Jan 03, 2021 - Houston 74 vs. SMU 60
- Feb 15, 2020 - SMU 73 vs. Houston 72
- Jan 15, 2020 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 62
- Mar 07, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. SMU 79
- Jan 16, 2019 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 56
- Feb 08, 2018 - Houston 67 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - SMU 76 vs. Houston 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - SMU 85 vs. Houston 64
- Feb 01, 2016 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 68
- Jan 19, 2016 - SMU 77 vs. Houston 73