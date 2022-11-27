Who's Playing

Lamar @ SMU

Current Records: Lamar 3-3; SMU 2-3

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the SMU Mustangs at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Moody Coliseum. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

Lamar came up short against the McNeese State Cowboys last week, falling 66-57.

As for SMU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Mustangs as they fell 76-72 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns last Tuesday. SMU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Zhuric Phelps (21), forward Efe Odigie (18), guard Zach Nutall (13), and forward Stefan Todorovic (11).

Lamar have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Lamar at 3-3 and SMU at 2-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals are 52nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.7 on average. The Mustangs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 45th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.99

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lamar and SMU tied in their last contest.