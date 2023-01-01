Who's Playing
Tulsa @ SMU
Current Records: Tulsa 4-8; SMU 5-8
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs are 9-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. SMU and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs won both of their matches against the Golden Hurricane last season (75-61 and 83-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
SMU lost 58-57 to the Hawaii Warriors last week on a last-minute half-court bomb from Hawaii's JoVon McClanahan with 0:01 left to play. The top scorer for SMU was guard Zhuric Phelps (20 points).
Meanwhile, Tulsa took a serious blow against the Houston Cougars this past Wednesday, falling 89-50. Forward Bryant Selebangue (13 points) was the top scorer for Tulsa.
SMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Mustangs are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
SMU have won nine out of their last 12 games against Tulsa.
