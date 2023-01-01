Who's Playing

Tulsa @ SMU

Current Records: Tulsa 4-8; SMU 5-8

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 9-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. SMU and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs won both of their matches against the Golden Hurricane last season (75-61 and 83-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

SMU lost 58-57 to the Hawaii Warriors last week on a last-minute half-court bomb from Hawaii's JoVon McClanahan with 0:01 left to play. The top scorer for SMU was guard Zhuric Phelps (20 points).

Meanwhile, Tulsa took a serious blow against the Houston Cougars this past Wednesday, falling 89-50. Forward Bryant Selebangue (13 points) was the top scorer for Tulsa.

SMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SMU have won nine out of their last 12 games against Tulsa.