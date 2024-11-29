Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-7, South Alabama 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Alcorn State Braves at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Mitchell Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted South Alabama would be headed in after a win, but Western Illinois made sure that didn't happen. South Alabama was just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 64-63 to Western Illinois. The Jaguars' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a hard 69-52 fall against UC Riverside. That's two games in a row now that the Braves have lost by exactly 17 points.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matches dating back to last season.

South Alabama's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-3. As for Alcorn State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.