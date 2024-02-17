Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Arkansas State 12-14, South Alabama 13-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas State is 2-8 against the Jaguars since March of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Arkansas State has not done well against the Trojans recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Red Wolves walked away with an 82-71 victory over the Trojans. The win made it back-to-back wins for Arkansas State.

Meanwhile, South Alabama had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They strolled past the Bobcats with points to spare, taking the game 72-55.

The Red Wolves are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-14 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-13.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Arkansas State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas State might still be hurting after the devastating 82-62 loss they got from the Jaguars in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can Arkansas State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.