Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Georgia State 6-7, South Alabama 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Alabama is 2-8 against Georgia State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

South Alabama unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 91-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgia State found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-73 to the Golden Eagles.

The Jaguars' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Panthers, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-7.

South Alabama came up short against Georgia State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 68-58. Will South Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.