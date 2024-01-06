Who's Playing
Georgia State Panthers @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: Georgia State 6-7, South Alabama 8-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
South Alabama is 2-8 against Georgia State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
South Alabama unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 91-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgia State found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-73 to the Golden Eagles.
The Jaguars' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Panthers, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-7.
South Alabama came up short against Georgia State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 68-58. Will South Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Georgia State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Georgia State 68 vs. South Alabama 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Georgia State 69 vs. South Alabama 62
- Jan 13, 2022 - South Alabama 74 vs. Georgia State 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - Georgia State 82 vs. South Alabama 73
- Feb 26, 2021 - Georgia State 84 vs. South Alabama 81
- Feb 09, 2021 - South Alabama 70 vs. Georgia State 67
- Jan 30, 2020 - Georgia State 76 vs. South Alabama 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Georgia State 72 vs. South Alabama 63
- Feb 15, 2019 - Georgia State 90 vs. South Alabama 81
- Jan 17, 2019 - Georgia State 69 vs. South Alabama 66