Who's Playing

App. State @ South Alabama

Current Records: App. State 14-12; South Alabama 11-14

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Jaguars and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama lost both of their matches to Appalachian State last season on scores of 64-72 and 51-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

South Alabama was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-57 to the Troy Trojans.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 52-45 on Thursday.

Appalachian State's victory lifted them to 14-12 while South Alabama's loss dropped them down to 11-14. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won 11 out of their last 15 games against App. State.