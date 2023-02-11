Who's Playing
App. State @ South Alabama
Current Records: App. State 14-12; South Alabama 11-14
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Jaguars and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama lost both of their matches to Appalachian State last season on scores of 64-72 and 51-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
South Alabama was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-57 to the Troy Trojans.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 52-45 on Thursday.
Appalachian State's victory lifted them to 14-12 while South Alabama's loss dropped them down to 11-14. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama have won 11 out of their last 15 games against App. State.
