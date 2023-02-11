Who's Playing
App. State @ South Alabama
Current Records: App. State 14-12; South Alabama 11-14
What to Know
The App. State Mountaineers won both of their matches against the South Alabama Jaguars last season (72-64 and 69-51) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Mountaineers and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
Appalachian State beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 52-45 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, South Alabama was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-57 to the Troy Trojans.
Appalachian State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 12-11 all in all.
Appalachian State's win lifted them to 14-12 while South Alabama's defeat dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if the Jaguars bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Alabama have won 11 out of their last 15 games against App. State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - App. State 69 vs. South Alabama 51
- Jan 06, 2022 - App. State 72 vs. South Alabama 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - South Alabama 56 vs. App. State 54
- Feb 19, 2021 - South Alabama 65 vs. App. State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - App. State 83 vs. South Alabama 77
- Jan 15, 2021 - South Alabama 73 vs. App. State 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. App. State 70
- Dec 19, 2019 - App. State 81 vs. South Alabama 71
- Mar 09, 2019 - South Alabama 78 vs. App. State 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - South Alabama 79 vs. App. State 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - South Alabama 77 vs. App. State 66
- Jan 20, 2018 - South Alabama 83 vs. App. State 77
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Alabama 87 vs. App. State 74
- Feb 18, 2016 - South Alabama 75 vs. App. State 71
- Jan 30, 2016 - South Alabama 73 vs. App. State 60