Who's Playing

App. State @ South Alabama

Current Records: App. State 14-12; South Alabama 11-14

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers won both of their matches against the South Alabama Jaguars last season (72-64 and 69-51) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Mountaineers and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Appalachian State beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 52-45 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Alabama was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-57 to the Troy Trojans.

Appalachian State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 12-11 all in all.

Appalachian State's win lifted them to 14-12 while South Alabama's defeat dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if the Jaguars bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Alabama have won 11 out of their last 15 games against App. State.