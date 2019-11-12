Watch South Alabama vs. Auburn: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

How to watch South Alabama vs. Auburn basketball game

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. Auburn (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 0-0; Auburn 2-0

Last Season Records: South Alabama 17-17; Auburn 26-9

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will stay at home another game and welcome the Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama finished 17-17 last year and will be coming in after their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. Auburn was 26-9 last season and is coming off of a 76-66 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

  • Nov 06, 2018 - Auburn 101 vs. South Alabama 58
