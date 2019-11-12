Watch South Alabama vs. Auburn: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. Auburn (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 0-0; Auburn 2-0

Last Season Records: South Alabama 17-17; Auburn 26-9

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will stay at home another game and welcome the Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama finished 17-17 last year and will be coming in after their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. Auburn was 26-9 last season and is coming off of a 76-66 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.