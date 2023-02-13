Who's Playing

Hartford @ South Alabama

Current Records: Hartford 5-20; South Alabama 12-14

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Hartford Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Hartford came up short against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils last Wednesday, falling 82-73.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars strolled past the App. State Mountaineers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 74-57.

Hartford have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Hartford's loss took them down to 5-20 while South Alabama's victory pulled them up to 12-14. We'll see if Hartford can steal South Alabama's luck or if South Alabama records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.