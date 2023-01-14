Who's Playing

Louisiana @ South Alabama

Current Records: Louisiana 13-4; South Alabama 8-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Mitchell Center. Louisiana will be seeking to avenge the 77-70 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 20 of last year.

The Ragin Cajuns had enough points to win and then some against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday, taking their contest 86-73.

Meanwhile, South Alabama escaped with a win on Thursday against the James Madison Dukes by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Louisiana to 13-4 and South Alabama to 8-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Ragin Cajuns and the Jaguars clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisiana have won seven out of their last 12 games against South Alabama.