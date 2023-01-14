Who's Playing
Louisiana @ South Alabama
Current Records: Louisiana 13-4; South Alabama 8-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Mitchell Center. Louisiana will be seeking to avenge the 77-70 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 20 of last year.
The Ragin Cajuns had enough points to win and then some against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday, taking their contest 86-73.
Meanwhile, South Alabama escaped with a win on Thursday against the James Madison Dukes by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Their wins bumped Louisiana to 13-4 and South Alabama to 8-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Ragin Cajuns and the Jaguars clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana have won seven out of their last 12 games against South Alabama.
- Jan 20, 2022 - South Alabama 77 vs. Louisiana 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Louisiana 79 vs. South Alabama 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. Louisiana 75
- Jan 02, 2020 - South Alabama 60 vs. Louisiana 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - South Alabama 70 vs. Louisiana 69
- Jan 24, 2019 - Louisiana 88 vs. South Alabama 84
- Feb 24, 2018 - Louisiana 88 vs. South Alabama 71
- Jan 25, 2018 - Louisiana 76 vs. South Alabama 57
- Feb 13, 2017 - Louisiana 87 vs. South Alabama 61
- Mar 11, 2016 - Louisiana 90 vs. South Alabama 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - South Alabama 83 vs. Louisiana 70
- Jan 21, 2016 - Louisiana 92 vs. South Alabama 82