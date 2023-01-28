Who's Playing
Troy @ South Alabama
Current Records: Troy 13-9; South Alabama 8-13
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars and the Troy Trojans are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Mitchell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jaguars winning the first 82-63 at home and Troy taking the second 77-68.
South Alabama was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-64 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but South Alabama had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Troy received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 72-57 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.
South Alabama is now 8-13 while the Trojans sit at 13-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars enter the game with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. But Troy comes into the matchup boasting the 27th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama have won ten out of their last 15 games against Troy.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Troy 77 vs. South Alabama 68
- Jan 27, 2022 - South Alabama 82 vs. Troy 63
- Feb 13, 2021 - South Alabama 58 vs. Troy 51
- Feb 11, 2021 - South Alabama 73 vs. Troy 70
- Feb 29, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. Troy 63
- Feb 07, 2020 - South Alabama 70 vs. Troy 66
- Feb 23, 2019 - South Alabama 68 vs. Troy 52
- Feb 02, 2019 - South Alabama 81 vs. Troy 75
- Mar 07, 2018 - Troy 69 vs. South Alabama 62
- Feb 03, 2018 - Troy 80 vs. South Alabama 63
- Jan 13, 2018 - Troy 79 vs. South Alabama 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Alabama 76 vs. Troy 71
- Jan 02, 2017 - South Alabama 76 vs. Troy 75
- Feb 16, 2016 - Troy 61 vs. South Alabama 54
- Jan 26, 2016 - South Alabama 66 vs. Troy 58