Who's Playing

Troy @ South Alabama

Current Records: Troy 13-9; South Alabama 8-13

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Troy Trojans are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Mitchell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jaguars winning the first 82-63 at home and Troy taking the second 77-68.

South Alabama was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-64 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but South Alabama had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Troy received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 72-57 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

South Alabama is now 8-13 while the Trojans sit at 13-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars enter the game with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. But Troy comes into the matchup boasting the 27th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won ten out of their last 15 games against Troy.