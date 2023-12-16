Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-6, South Carolina 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.25

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for South Carolina. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The timing is sure in South Carolina's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Charleston Southern has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Gamecocks earned a 68-62 win over the Pirates.

South Carolina got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Meechie Johnson out in front who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 76-64 to the Lions.

The Gamecocks' victory ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-1. As for the Buccaneers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

Odds

South Carolina is a big 22.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.