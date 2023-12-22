Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Elon 6-5, South Carolina 10-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. Elon is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Elon proved on Friday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 104-70 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-37.

Meanwhile, South Carolina waltzed into their game Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 72-62.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to Meechie Johnson, who scored 20 points along with five assists.

The Phoenix now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Gamecocks, their victory bumped their record up to 10-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Elon have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.