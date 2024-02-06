Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Ole Miss 18-4, South Carolina 19-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ole Miss has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.

On Saturday, the Rebels came up short against the Tigers and fell 91-77. Ole Miss has not had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite their loss, Ole Miss saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 15 points along with five assists and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Murrell, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Carolina came tearing into Saturday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 72-62 victory over the Bulldogs. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as South Carolina did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead South Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Collin Murray-Boyles, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Josh Gray, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Rebels' defeat ended a 13-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-4. As for the Gamecocks, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 19-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ole Miss haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ole Miss was able to grind out a solid win over the Gamecocks when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 67-61. Will Ole Miss repeat their success, or do the Gamecocks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ole Miss has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.