Va. Tech Hokies @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Va. Tech 1-0, South Carolina 1-0

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Va. Tech Hokies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

South Carolina took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Spartans 82-53 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, as South Carolina did.

South Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ta'Lon Cooper, who earned 15 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Meechie Johnson, who earned 15 points.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 100-55 victory at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-19.

Va. Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sean Pedulla led the charge by dropping a double-double on 15 points and 10 assists. Brandon Rechsteiner was another key contributor, earning 12 points.

The Gamecocks and the Hokies both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

South Carolina is expected to lose their second game, which is bad news given the team's subpar 6-19 record as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $791.11. On the other hand, Va. Tech will play as the favorite, and the team was 17-9 as such last season.

Va. Tech is a solid 5.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

