Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Winthrop 8-4, South Carolina 9-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.25

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be home for the holidays to greet the Winthrop Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Gamecocks beat the Buccaneers 73-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead South Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ta'Lon Cooper, who scored nine points along with five rebounds. B.J. Mack was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Winthrop unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. The match between the Eagles and the Musketeers wasn't particularly close, with the Eagles falling 75-59.

The Gamecocks' victory bumped their record up to 9-1. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Looking ahead, South Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Winthrop against the spread have faith in an upset since their 3-7 ATS record can't hold a candle to South Carolina's 8-2.

Odds

South Carolina is a big 11-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

