Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 9-8; South Carolina State 3-16

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Carolina State Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2019. The Hawks and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Maryland-Eastern Shore should still be riding high after a victory, while South Carolina State will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Delaware State Hornets clashed on Saturday, but Maryland-Eastern Shore ultimately edged out the opposition 68-66.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 71-67 to the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Maryland-Eastern Shore is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Hawks' victory brought them up to 9-8 while South Carolina State's loss pulled them down to 3-16. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-4 after wins this season, and South Carolina State is 3-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Carolina State have won seven out of their last nine games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.