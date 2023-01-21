Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 9-8; South Carolina State 3-16
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Carolina State Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2019. The Hawks and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Maryland-Eastern Shore should still be riding high after a victory, while South Carolina State will be looking to right the ship.
Things were close when Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Delaware State Hornets clashed on Saturday, but Maryland-Eastern Shore ultimately edged out the opposition 68-66.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 71-67 to the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Maryland-Eastern Shore is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The Hawks' victory brought them up to 9-8 while South Carolina State's loss pulled them down to 3-16. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-4 after wins this season, and South Carolina State is 3-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
South Carolina State have won seven out of their last nine games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Feb 19, 2022 - South Carolina State 70 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Carolina State 69 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
- Jan 20, 2020 - South Carolina State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Mar 12, 2019 - South Carolina State 63 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 63 vs. South Carolina State 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - South Carolina State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 62
- Jan 28, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 92 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Carolina State 62 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
- Jan 18, 2016 - South Carolina State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63