Who's Playing

Morgan State @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Morgan State 12-12; South Carolina State 4-20

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Morgan State Bears and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. South Carolina State and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Carolina State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday, winning 94-84.

Meanwhile, Morgan State has to be hurting after a devastating 83-63 loss at the hands of the North Carolina Central Eagles this past Saturday.

South Carolina State is now 4-20 while the Bears sit at 12-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are 17th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. To make matters even worse for South Carolina State, Morgan State comes into the contest boasting the most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morgan State have won eight out of their last 12 games against South Carolina State.