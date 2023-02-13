Who's Playing
Morgan State @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Morgan State 12-12; South Carolina State 4-20
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Morgan State Bears and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. South Carolina State and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
South Carolina State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday, winning 94-84.
Meanwhile, Morgan State has to be hurting after a devastating 83-63 loss at the hands of the North Carolina Central Eagles this past Saturday.
South Carolina State is now 4-20 while the Bears sit at 12-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are 17th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. To make matters even worse for South Carolina State, Morgan State comes into the contest boasting the most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.1.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
Series History
Morgan State have won eight out of their last 12 games against South Carolina State.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Morgan State 90 vs. South Carolina State 85
- Mar 10, 2022 - Morgan State 80 vs. South Carolina State 77
- Feb 14, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. South Carolina State 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - Morgan State 88 vs. South Carolina State 81
- Feb 17, 2020 - Morgan State 78 vs. South Carolina State 72
- Jan 06, 2020 - Morgan State 77 vs. South Carolina State 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - South Carolina State 85 vs. Morgan State 81
- Jan 12, 2019 - South Carolina State 72 vs. Morgan State 68
- Mar 06, 2018 - Morgan State 83 vs. South Carolina State 80
- Jan 29, 2018 - South Carolina State 74 vs. Morgan State 59
- Jan 23, 2017 - Morgan State 77 vs. South Carolina State 75
- Feb 08, 2016 - South Carolina State 82 vs. Morgan State 78