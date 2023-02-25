Who's Playing
Norfolk State @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Norfolk State 19-8; South Carolina State 5-22
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs haven't won a contest against the Norfolk State Spartans since March 11 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. South Carolina State and Norfolk State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 69-68 to the Delaware State Hornets. The loss was just more heartbreak for South Carolina State, who fell 88-85 when the teams previously met in January.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State came up short against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, falling 69-62. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Norfolk State was far and away the favorite.
South Carolina State is now 5-22 while the Spartans sit at 19-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Norfolk State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.90% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norfolk State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against South Carolina State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Norfolk State 82 vs. South Carolina State 68
- Feb 26, 2022 - Norfolk State 63 vs. South Carolina State 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Norfolk State 87 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Norfolk State 73 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Mar 13, 2019 - Norfolk State 78 vs. South Carolina State 73
- Jan 21, 2019 - Norfolk State 74 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Feb 19, 2018 - Norfolk State 76 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Norfolk State 78 vs. South Carolina State 54
- Mar 08, 2017 - Norfolk State 93 vs. South Carolina State 88
- Feb 15, 2017 - Norfolk State 81 vs. South Carolina State 70
- Feb 04, 2017 - Norfolk State 65 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Mar 11, 2016 - South Carolina State 67 vs. Norfolk State 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - Norfolk State 87 vs. South Carolina State 74