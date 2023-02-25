Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Norfolk State 19-8; South Carolina State 5-22

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs haven't won a contest against the Norfolk State Spartans since March 11 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. South Carolina State and Norfolk State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 69-68 to the Delaware State Hornets. The loss was just more heartbreak for South Carolina State, who fell 88-85 when the teams previously met in January.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State came up short against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, falling 69-62. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Norfolk State was far and away the favorite.

South Carolina State is now 5-22 while the Spartans sit at 19-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Norfolk State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.90% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Series History

Norfolk State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against South Carolina State.