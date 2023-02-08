Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-15; South Carolina Upstate 10-13
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate will be strutting in after a win while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Charleston Southern came up short against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday, falling 81-73.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 victory.
Charleston Southern is now 8-15 while South Carolina Upstate sits at 10-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buccaneers are stumbling into the contest with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. The Spartans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
Series History
Charleston Southern have won six out of their last 11 games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Charleston Southern 90 vs. South Carolina Upstate 85
- Mar 04, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 72 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 19, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 78 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 70 vs. Charleston Southern 57
- Feb 10, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 66 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charleston Southern 89 vs. South Carolina Upstate 75
- Mar 05, 2019 - Charleston Southern 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 52
- Feb 21, 2019 - Charleston Southern 92 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 90 vs. South Carolina Upstate 71
- Nov 18, 2017 - Charleston Southern 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72
- Nov 19, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 79 vs. Charleston Southern 77