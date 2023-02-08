Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-15; South Carolina Upstate 10-13

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate will be strutting in after a win while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Charleston Southern came up short against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday, falling 81-73.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 victory.

Charleston Southern is now 8-15 while South Carolina Upstate sits at 10-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buccaneers are stumbling into the contest with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. The Spartans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charleston Southern have won six out of their last 11 games against South Carolina Upstate.