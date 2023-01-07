Who's Playing

High Point @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: High Point 8-7; South Carolina Upstate 7-7

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Spartans and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate secured a 65-60 W over Radford.

Meanwhile, High Point was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 76-72 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Panthers had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Spartans got away with a 66-65 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does High Point have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point have won five out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.