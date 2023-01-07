Who's Playing
High Point @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: High Point 8-7; South Carolina Upstate 7-7
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Spartans and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate secured a 65-60 W over Radford.
Meanwhile, High Point was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 76-72 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Panthers had been the slight favorite coming in.
The Spartans got away with a 66-65 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does High Point have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
High Point have won five out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Jan 12, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 66 vs. High Point 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - High Point 65 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
- Dec 31, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. High Point 51
- Dec 30, 2020 - High Point 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 69 vs. High Point 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54
- Jan 20, 2020 - High Point 70 vs. South Carolina Upstate 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - High Point 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54