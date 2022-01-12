Who's Playing
High Point @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: High Point 6-8; South Carolina Upstate 4-10
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at G.B. Hodge Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Carolina Upstate winning the first 60-51 and High Point taking the second 65-60.
The Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday, winning 82-72.
Meanwhile, High Point was pulverized by the Kentucky Wildcats 92-48 two weeks ago. One thing holding High Point back was the mediocre play of guard John-Michael Wright, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 5-for-16 shooting and eight turnovers.
South Carolina Upstate was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 65-60 to the Panthers. The loss knocked South Carolina Upstate out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at High Point with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
High Point have won five out of their last seven games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Feb 27, 2021 - High Point 65 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
- Dec 31, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. High Point 51
- Dec 30, 2020 - High Point 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 69 vs. High Point 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54
- Jan 20, 2020 - High Point 70 vs. South Carolina Upstate 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - High Point 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54