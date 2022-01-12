Who's Playing

High Point @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: High Point 6-8; South Carolina Upstate 4-10

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at G.B. Hodge Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Carolina Upstate winning the first 60-51 and High Point taking the second 65-60.

The Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday, winning 82-72.

Meanwhile, High Point was pulverized by the Kentucky Wildcats 92-48 two weeks ago. One thing holding High Point back was the mediocre play of guard John-Michael Wright, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 5-for-16 shooting and eight turnovers.

South Carolina Upstate was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 65-60 to the Panthers. The loss knocked South Carolina Upstate out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at High Point with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point have won five out of their last seven games against South Carolina Upstate.