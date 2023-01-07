Who's Playing

High Point @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: High Point 8-7; South Carolina Upstate 7-7

What to Know

The High Point Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate should still be riding high after a victory, while High Point will be looking to get back in the win column.

High Point was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 76-72 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate managed a 65-60 win over the Highlanders.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Panthers are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, High Point and the Spartans were neck-and-neck, but High Point came up empty-handed after a 66-65 defeat. Can High Point avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

High Point have won five out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.