Who's Playing
High Point @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: High Point 8-7; South Carolina Upstate 7-7
What to Know
The High Point Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate should still be riding high after a victory, while High Point will be looking to get back in the win column.
High Point was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 76-72 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate managed a 65-60 win over the Highlanders.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Panthers are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
When the two teams previously met in January of last year, High Point and the Spartans were neck-and-neck, but High Point came up empty-handed after a 66-65 defeat. Can High Point avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
High Point have won five out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Jan 12, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 66 vs. High Point 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - High Point 65 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
- Dec 31, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. High Point 51
- Dec 30, 2020 - High Point 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 69 vs. High Point 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54
- Jan 20, 2020 - High Point 70 vs. South Carolina Upstate 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - High Point 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 54