Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-14; South Carolina Upstate 8-9
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans last season on scores of 72-82 and 55-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Blue Hose and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center.
Presbyterian came up short against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday, falling 64-56.
Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday, falling 72-65.
Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
Odds
The Spartans are a 5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Carolina Upstate have won five out of their last nine games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 16, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
- Jan 08, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 18, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. South Carolina Upstate 65
- Jan 30, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Dec 13, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. Presbyterian 48
- Nov 16, 2015 - Presbyterian 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 73