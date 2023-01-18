Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-14; South Carolina Upstate 8-9

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans last season on scores of 72-82 and 55-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Blue Hose and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center.

Presbyterian came up short against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday, falling 64-56.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday, falling 72-65.

Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a 5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Carolina Upstate have won five out of their last nine games against Presbyterian.