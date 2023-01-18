Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-14; South Carolina Upstate 8-9

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans last season on scores of 72-82 and 55-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Blue Hose are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against South Carolina Upstate at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at G.B. Hodge Center.

Presbyterian came up short against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday, falling 64-56.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday, falling 72-65.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Series History

South Carolina Upstate have won five out of their last nine games against Presbyterian.