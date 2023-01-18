Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-14; South Carolina Upstate 8-9

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans last season on scores of 72-82 and 55-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Blue Hose are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against South Carolina Upstate at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at G.B. Hodge Center.

Presbyterian came up short against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday, falling 64-56.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday, falling 72-65.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
Series History

South Carolina Upstate have won five out of their last nine games against Presbyterian.

  • Feb 16, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
  • Jan 08, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
  • Feb 18, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
  • Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. South Carolina Upstate 65
  • Jan 30, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
  • Dec 13, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. Presbyterian 48
  • Nov 16, 2015 - Presbyterian 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 73