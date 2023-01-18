Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-14; South Carolina Upstate 8-9
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans last season on scores of 72-82 and 55-60, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Blue Hose are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against South Carolina Upstate at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at G.B. Hodge Center.
Presbyterian came up short against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday, falling 64-56.
Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday, falling 72-65.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina Upstate have won five out of their last nine games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 16, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
- Jan 08, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 18, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. South Carolina Upstate 65
- Jan 30, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Dec 13, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. Presbyterian 48
- Nov 16, 2015 - Presbyterian 74 vs. South Carolina Upstate 73