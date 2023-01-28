Who's Playing

Radford @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Radford 13-9; South Carolina Upstate 9-11

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Spartans and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. Radford will be strutting in after a victory while South Carolina Upstate will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between South Carolina Upstate and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with South Carolina Upstate falling 78-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Radford narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Longwood Lancers 63-59.

South Carolina Upstate is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have been good against the spread at home while the Highlanders have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Spartans didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Radford in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, but they still walked away with a 65-60 victory. Will South Carolina Upstate repeat their success, or does Radford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Radford have won six out of their last seven games against South Carolina Upstate.