Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: South Carolina State 1-9; South Carolina Upstate 4-4

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at home. South Carolina Upstate is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

After constant struggles on the road, the Spartans have finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 79-64 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State lost to the Winthrop Eagles on the road by a decisive 81-67 margin.

South Carolina Upstate is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with South Carolina Upstate, who are 3-3 against the spread.

South Carolina Upstate came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulldogs when the two teams previously met in November of last year, sneaking past 82-78. Will the Spartans repeat their success, or does South Carolina State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

South Carolina Upstate have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina State in the last eight years.