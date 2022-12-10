Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: South Carolina State 1-9; South Carolina Upstate 4-4
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at home. South Carolina Upstate is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
After constant struggles on the road, the Spartans have finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 79-64 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday.
Meanwhile, South Carolina State lost to the Winthrop Eagles on the road by a decisive 81-67 margin.
South Carolina Upstate is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with South Carolina Upstate, who are 3-3 against the spread.
South Carolina Upstate came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulldogs when the two teams previously met in November of last year, sneaking past 82-78. Will the Spartans repeat their success, or does South Carolina State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Carolina Upstate have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina State in the last eight years.
- Nov 23, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 82 vs. South Carolina State 78
- Dec 18, 2019 - South Carolina Upstate 73 vs. South Carolina State 70
- Dec 15, 2018 - South Carolina Upstate 88 vs. South Carolina State 84