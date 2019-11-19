Watch South Carolina vs. Boston U.: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. Boston U. (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 3-0; Boston U. 2-2

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Boston University Terriers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina has bulldozed their previous three opponents, so Boston U. might have their hands full.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, South Carolina took down the Cleveland State Vikings 90-63 last week. No one put up better numbers for the Gamecocks than G A.J. Lawson, who really brought his A game. He had 28 points.

Meanwhile, Boston U. had enough points to win and then some against the New Hamp. Wildcats, taking their game 84-70.

South Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Gamecocks to 3-0 and the Terriers to 2-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 15-point favorite against the Terriers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.