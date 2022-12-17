Who's Playing

East Carolina @ South Carolina

Current Records: East Carolina 7-4; South Carolina 5-5

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the East Carolina Pirates at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. East Carolina should still be riding high after a win, while the Gamecocks will be looking to right the ship.

The game between USC and the UAB Blazers on Wednesday was not particularly close, with USC falling 84-70. South Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who had 13 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, East Carolina netted an 84-75 victory over the Coppin State Eagles on Sunday. The top scorer for East Carolina was guard Javon Small (21 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Gamecocks are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

South Carolina's loss took them down to 5-5 while East Carolina's win pulled them up to 7-4. Javon Small will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 21 points and ten dimes in addition to five boards on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if South Carolina's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.