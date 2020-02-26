Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia: TV channel, live stream, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia @ South Carolina

Current Records: Georgia 14-13; South Carolina 16-11

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs haven't won a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks since March 11 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. UGA and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. UGA should still be riding high after a victory, while the Gamecocks will be looking to right the ship.

UGA escaped with a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores by the margin of a single basket, 80-78. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Guard Jordan Harris was the offensive standout of the contest for UGA, picking up 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 86-80 to the LSU Tigers. Five players on USC scored in the double digits: forward Keyshawn Bryant (15), guard Jair Bolden (15), guard Jermaine Couisnard (15), guard AJ Lawson (13), and forward Maik Kotsar (10).

The Bulldogs are now 14-13 while USC sits at 16-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UGA ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.5 on average. But USC enters the matchup with only six steals given up per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

South Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Georgia.