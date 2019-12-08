Watch South Carolina vs. Houston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch South Carolina vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 6-3; Houston 4-2
What to Know
The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Houston Cougars at noon ET on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. USC has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the Gamecocks took down the Massachusetts Minutemen 84-80. USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G A.J. Lawson led the charge as he had 24 points.
Meanwhile, Houston also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (19) and won 68-60 over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: G Quentin Grimes (21), F Fabian White Jr. (15), G Nate Hinton (14), and G Dejon Jarreau (12).
Their wins bumped USC to 6-3 and Houston to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Gamecocks and the Cougars clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
