Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State basketball game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ South Carolina
Current Records: Mississippi State 19-10; South Carolina 17-12
What to Know
The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Gamecocks going off at just a 2-point favorite.
USC was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 90-86 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. USC got a solid performance out of forward Keyshawn Bryant, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Bryant has posted a double-double in each of his past three games. Bryant's points were the most he has had all year.
Speaking of close games: MSU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday, sneaking past 67-63. The top scorer for MSU was guard Tyson Carter (15 points).
USC is now 17-12 while MSU sits at 19-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.3 on average. But MSU is even better: they come into the game boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.1. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Gamecocks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 147
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mississippi State have won five out of their last nine games against South Carolina.
- Feb 19, 2020 - Mississippi State 79 vs. South Carolina 76
- Feb 23, 2019 - Mississippi State 76 vs. South Carolina 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - South Carolina 87 vs. Mississippi State 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Mississippi State 72 vs. South Carolina 68
- Jan 31, 2018 - Mississippi State 81 vs. South Carolina 76
- Feb 28, 2017 - South Carolina 63 vs. Mississippi State 57
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Carolina 77 vs. Mississippi State 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Mississippi State 68 vs. South Carolina 58
- Jan 26, 2016 - South Carolina 84 vs. Mississippi State 74
