Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ South Carolina

Current Records: Mississippi State 19-10; South Carolina 17-12

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Gamecocks going off at just a 2-point favorite.

USC was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 90-86 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. USC got a solid performance out of forward Keyshawn Bryant, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Bryant has posted a double-double in each of his past three games. Bryant's points were the most he has had all year.

Speaking of close games: MSU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday, sneaking past 67-63. The top scorer for MSU was guard Tyson Carter (15 points).

USC is now 17-12 while MSU sits at 19-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.3 on average. But MSU is even better: they come into the game boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.1. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Mississippi State have won five out of their last nine games against South Carolina.