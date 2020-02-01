Watch South Carolina vs. Missouri: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Missouri @ South Carolina

Current Records: Missouri 10-10; South Carolina 12-8

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. USC and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

USC escaped with a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks by the margin of a single basket, 79-77. It was another big night for guard A.J. Lawson, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Mizzou and the Georgia Bulldogs clashed on Tuesday, but the Tigers ultimately edged out the opposition 72-69. Five players on Mizzou scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Pinson (16), guard Dru Smith (16), forward Reed Nikko (13), forward Mitchell Smith (12), and guard Javon Pickett (11). Nikko's performance made up for a slower contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. Nikko also finished with 13 points, the most he has had all year.

The Gamecocks are now 12-8 while the Tigers sit at 10-10. The Gamecocks are 6-5 after wins this season, the Tigers 5-4.

How To Watch