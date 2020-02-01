Watch South Carolina vs. Missouri: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Missouri @ South Carolina
Current Records: Missouri 10-10; South Carolina 12-8
What to Know
The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. USC and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
USC escaped with a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks by the margin of a single basket, 79-77. It was another big night for guard A.J. Lawson, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Mizzou and the Georgia Bulldogs clashed on Tuesday, but the Tigers ultimately edged out the opposition 72-69. Five players on Mizzou scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Pinson (16), guard Dru Smith (16), forward Reed Nikko (13), forward Mitchell Smith (12), and guard Javon Pickett (11). Nikko's performance made up for a slower contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. Nikko also finished with 13 points, the most he has had all year.
The Gamecocks are now 12-8 while the Tigers sit at 10-10. The Gamecocks are 6-5 after wins this season, the Tigers 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's big games
Saturday's loaded slate features Wildcats and Tigers in an SEC showdown and Duke vs. Syracuse
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home