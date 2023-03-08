Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ South Carolina

Regular Season Records: Ole Miss 11-20; South Carolina 11-20

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Ole Miss and the Gamecocks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Rebels will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Ole Miss was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 82-77 to the Missouri Tigers. Ole Miss' loss came about despite a quality game from forward Myles Burns, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday USC proved too difficult a challenge. USC snuck past the Bulldogs with a 61-55 victory. The Gamecocks' guard Meechie Johnson Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points and seven assists. Johnson Jr.'s performance made up for a slower matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Tuesday.

The Rebels are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the North Alabama Lions Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 66-65. In other words, don't count USC out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $294.49

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Carolina and Ole Miss both have six wins in their last 12 games.