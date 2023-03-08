Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ South Carolina
Regular Season Records: Ole Miss 11-20; South Carolina 11-20
What to Know
The Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Ole Miss and the Gamecocks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Rebels will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Ole Miss was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 82-77 to the Missouri Tigers. Ole Miss' loss came about despite a quality game from forward Myles Burns, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday USC proved too difficult a challenge. USC snuck past the Bulldogs with a 61-55 victory. The Gamecocks' guard Meechie Johnson Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points and seven assists. Johnson Jr.'s performance made up for a slower matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Tuesday.
The Rebels are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the North Alabama Lions Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 66-65. In other words, don't count USC out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $294.49
Odds
The Rebels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Carolina and Ole Miss both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 11, 2023 - South Carolina 64 vs. Ole Miss 61
- Jan 17, 2023 - Ole Miss 70 vs. South Carolina 58
- Feb 15, 2022 - South Carolina 77 vs. Ole Miss 74
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ole Miss 76 vs. South Carolina 59
- Feb 13, 2021 - Ole Miss 81 vs. South Carolina 74
- Feb 05, 2020 - Ole Miss 84 vs. South Carolina 70
- Feb 19, 2019 - South Carolina 79 vs. Ole Miss 64
- Mar 07, 2018 - South Carolina 85 vs. Ole Miss 84
- Dec 31, 2017 - Ole Miss 74 vs. South Carolina 69
- Mar 04, 2017 - Ole Miss 75 vs. South Carolina 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - South Carolina 67 vs. Ole Miss 56
- Jan 19, 2016 - South Carolina 77 vs. Ole Miss 74