Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ South Carolina

Current Records: Presbyterian 2-8; South Carolina 4-4

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. USC should still be feeling good after a win, while the Blue Hose will be looking to regain their footing.

Presbyterian was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 67-62 to the College of Charleston Cougars.

Meanwhile, things were close when USC and the Georgetown Hoyas clashed last week, but USC ultimately edged out the opposition 74-71. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. and forward Gregory Jackson were among the main playmakers for USC as the former had 17 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards and the latter had 22 points along with eight rebounds.

Presbyterian have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Blue Hose are now 2-8 while the Gamecocks sit at 4-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Presbyterian is fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.1 on average. USC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 10-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.