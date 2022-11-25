Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ South Carolina

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 2-3; South Carolina 2-3

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans' road trip will continue as they head to Colonial Life Arena at 4 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It looks like South Carolina Upstate got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 83-56 walloping at the Air Force Falcons' hands on Monday. Guard Jordan Gainey (19 points) was the top scorer for the Spartans.

Meanwhile, USC ended up a good deal behind the Furman Paladins when they played on Sunday, losing 79-60. The top scorers for USC were forward Gregory Jackson (19 points) and guard Chico Carter Jr. (17 points).

South Carolina Upstate is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: South Carolina Upstate has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Gamecocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 13-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

South Carolina have won both of the games they've played against South Carolina Upstate in the last eight years.