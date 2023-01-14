Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Current Records: Texas A&M 11-5; South Carolina 8-8

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks are 8-1 against the Texas A&M Aggies since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. USC and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena.

The Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Gamecocks proved too difficult a challenge. USC came out on top in a nail-biter against UK, sneaking past 71-68. USC can attribute much of their success to guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points, six dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, the Aggies strolled past the Missouri Tigers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 82-64. A&M got double-digit scores from six players: guard Tyrece Radford (16), guard Wade Taylor IV (14), guard Dexter Dennis (13), guard Hayden Hefner (12), forward Julius Marble II (11), and forward Henry Coleman III (10).

The Gamecocks are expected to lose this next one by 8. They have been good against the spread at home while A&M has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Their wins bumped USC to 8-8 and A&M to 11-5. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.45

Odds

The Aggies are a big 8-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

South Carolina have won eight out of their last nine games against Texas A&M.