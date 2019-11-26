Watch South Carolina vs. Wichita State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch South Carolina vs. Wichita State basketball game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. Wichita State (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 4-1; Wichita State 5-0
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Wichita State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Shockers took down the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 68-59 on Saturday. Wichita State's F Trey Wade filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, USC also played a game with a lot of turnovers (15) and won 74-69 over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs. USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jermaine Couisnard, who had 16 points and six assists, and G A.J. Lawson, who had 16 points. Couisnard's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Boston University Terriers. Couisnard's points were the most he has had all year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wichita State are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Wichita State to 5-0 and USC to 4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Shockers and the Gamecocks clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Shockers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
AP voter ranks UC after it lost Sunday
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
-
No. 3 Michigan State upset by Hokies
The Spartans dropped their second game of the young season with a loss to the Hokies in Maui
-
Coaches poll: Duke, UL, MSU are top 3
The biggest riser this week is Baylor, which had a terrific weekend in tournament play
-
AP Top 25: Duke stays at No. 1
The Blue Devils kept their spot atop the college basketball rankings after another flawless...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...