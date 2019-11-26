Watch South Carolina vs. Wichita State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. Wichita State (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 4-1; Wichita State 5-0

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Wichita State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Shockers took down the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 68-59 on Saturday. Wichita State's F Trey Wade filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, USC also played a game with a lot of turnovers (15) and won 74-69 over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs. USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jermaine Couisnard, who had 16 points and six assists, and G A.J. Lawson, who had 16 points. Couisnard's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Boston University Terriers. Couisnard's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wichita State are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Wichita State to 5-0 and USC to 4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Shockers and the Gamecocks clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Odds

The Shockers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.