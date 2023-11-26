Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Air Force 5-2, South Dakota 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

What to Know

South Dakota will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Air Force Falcons at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

South Dakota has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 21 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the LumberJacks at home to the tune of 100-48. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 28 to 7 on the offensive boards, as South Dakota did.

Meanwhile, Air Force waltzed into Wednesday's game with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Keydets by a score of 64-54.

Air Force's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ethan Taylor, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Beau Becker was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.

The Coyotes' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 35 points. As for the Falcons, their victory bumped their record up to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Air Force struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

South Dakota suffered a grim 79-58 defeat to Air Force when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will South Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Air Force is a slight 2.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Air Force has won 2 out of their last 3 games against South Dakota.