Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: N. Dak. State 15-14, South Dakota 11-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Dak. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Dakota Coyotes will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, N. Dak. State's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Fighting Hawks by a score of 73-68.

N. Dak. State can attribute much of their success to Andrew Morgan, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds. It was the first time this season that Morgan scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Jacari White, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, South Dakota came into Saturday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They skirted by the Golden Eagles 77-76 on Saturday on a last-minute layup from Bostyn Holt with 5 seconds left in the second quarter.

Lahat Thioune and Holt were among the main playmakers for South Dakota as the former almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds and the latter scored 25 points along with five rebounds. It was the first time this season that Holt scored 20 or more points.

The Bison pushed their record up to 15-14 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Coyotes, their win bumped their record up to 11-18.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Dak. State came up short against the Coyotes when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 75-66. Can N. Dak. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.