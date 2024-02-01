Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: North Dakota 12-10, South Dakota 9-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Dakota and South Dakota are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while North Dakota will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

St. Thomas typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-64 victory over the Tommies.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 110 points the game before, South Dakota faltered in their contest on Saturday. They were the victim of a painful 81-57 defeat at the hands of the Roos. South Dakota found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The Fighting Hawks' win bumped their record up to 12-10. As for the Coyotes, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Dakota was able to grind out a solid win over South Dakota in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 86-72. Will North Dakota repeat their success, or does South Dakota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Dakota and North Dakota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.