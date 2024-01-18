Who's Playing
St. Thomas Tommies @ South Dakota Coyotes
Current Records: St. Thomas 13-6, South Dakota 8-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
What to Know
South Dakota is 4-0 against St. Thomas since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.
Last Thursday, the Coyotes lost to the Golden Eagles on the road by a decisive 84-66 margin. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Dakota in their matchups with Oral Roberts: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, the Tommies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Eagles on Saturday, taking the game 87-76.
The Coyotes have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Tommies, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-6.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Thomas, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given South Dakota's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Thomas will need to find a way to close that gap.
South Dakota was able to grind out a solid win over St. Thomas when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 81-67. Will South Dakota repeat their success, or does St. Thomas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
South Dakota has won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas in the last 2 years.
- Jan 28, 2023 - South Dakota 81 vs. St. Thomas 67
- Dec 29, 2022 - South Dakota 92 vs. St. Thomas 84
- Feb 17, 2022 - South Dakota 81 vs. St. Thomas 60
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Dakota 90 vs. St. Thomas 79