Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: St. Thomas 13-6, South Dakota 8-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Dakota is 4-0 against St. Thomas since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

Last Thursday, the Coyotes lost to the Golden Eagles on the road by a decisive 84-66 margin. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Dakota in their matchups with Oral Roberts: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Tommies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Eagles on Saturday, taking the game 87-76.

The Coyotes have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Tommies, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-6.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Thomas, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given South Dakota's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Thomas will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Dakota was able to grind out a solid win over St. Thomas when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 81-67. Will South Dakota repeat their success, or does St. Thomas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Dakota has won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas in the last 2 years.