Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: UMKC 12-15, South Dakota 10-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the UMKC Roos and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. UMKC will be strutting in after a win while the Coyotes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though UMKC has not done well against the Jackrabbits recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Roos walked away with a 72-67 win over the Jackrabbits. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UMKC.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Coyotes had to settle for a 83-80 loss against the Tommies on Saturday. South Dakota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

South Dakota struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Roos' win bumped their record up to 12-15. As for the Coyotes, they dropped their record down to 10-17 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMKC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMKC took their win against the Coyotes when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 81-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMKC since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMKC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.